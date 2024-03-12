Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders said on Monday he had met with President Isaac Herzog and pledged his full support to Israel in fighting terrorism, Reuters reported.

Wilders posted a picture on X of his meeting with Herzog and wrote, "I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror".

Herzog is currently on a visit to the Netherlands, where he inaugurated the new Holocaust Memorial Museum in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Wilders, who is aiming to lead a new government after his PVV party won the elections in November, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel.

He is known for his tough views on Islam, with his party having previously vowed to close mosques and “ban the Quran” in its manifesto.

His stance against Islam has in the past sparked outrage around the Muslim world and prompted death threats that have led to him living under round-the-clock protection.

In 2015, Wilders caused a storm in his country after he announced plans to broadcast cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam, on national television.

Wilders canceled a similar contest several years ago after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.

In 2020, a Dutch court cleared Wilders of inciting hatred and discrimination, but upheld his conviction for insulting a racial group after he led calls for "fewer Moroccans" in the Netherlands at a rally several years prior.