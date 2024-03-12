US President Joe Biden will consider conditioning military aid to Israel if the country moves forward with a large-scale invasion of Rafah, Politico reported on Monday, citing four US officials with knowledge of internal administration thinking.

While Biden has not made any decision on limiting future weapons transfers, officials said that he very well might do so if Israel launches a new operation.

“It’s something he’s definitely thought about,” one of the officials told Politico.

The report follows Biden’s comments in an interview with MSNBC over the weekend, in which he said that he would continue sending arms to Israel, but also warned that mass civilian casualties in Gaza was a “red line” for him.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement to Politico on Monday that “we are not going to comment on speculation by anonymous sources or add to what the president said this weekend.”

Asked about Biden’s willingness to tie aid to future Israeli actions, White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said “he thinks that there are other approaches which we have taken and are taking that are more effective.”

“I don’t think that it’s productive to assign a ‘red line’ sort of terminology to what is a very complex set of policies,” she told reporters aboard Air Force One. “You’ve seen the president be very vocal and forthright about what we think about the situation on the ground and what needs to happen from here.”

So far, most of the calls to condition US aid to Israel have come from Senator Bernie Sanders, who has acknowledged that Hamas started the war but also claimed that Israel "does not have the right to wage almost total warfare against the Palestinian people."

US Vice President Kamala Harris recently made clear that the US would not create any conditions for the aid it gives to Israel. However, Politico has previously reported that Biden, Harris and other administration officials have grown increasingly willing to criticize Israel’s approach to battling Hamas.