US President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday he has not scheduled a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after getting caught on a hot mic last week saying he warned Netanyahu the two would have a "come to Jesus" moment.

"No," Biden replied when asked by reporters if he had scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu. Asked if he plans to have one soon, he said, "We'll see what happens."

Biden was also asked if he had plans to address the Knesset, to which he replied, "No, not at this moment."

The President upped his criticism of Netanyahu over the weekend, telling MSNBC in an interview that an Israeli operation in Rafah would be a “red line” and claiming that Netanyahu “hurts Israel more than he protects her (by killing civilians). This is a mistake.”

Biden also said in the interview that he would like to come to Israel again to address the Knesset and speak to the Israeli people.

Asked what he meant by the comment that he would have a "come to Jesus meeting" with Netanyahu, Biden replied that it is a phrase that is used in a serious way and that “Bibi knows what I meant.”

Netanyahu responded to Biden on Sunday, telling Politico, "I don't know exactly what the President meant, but if he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts."