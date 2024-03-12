IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in Beqaa Valley in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF fighter jets on Monday night struck two Hezbollah terrorist organization sites in the area of the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the sites which were struck belong to Hezbollah’s aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against the State of Israel.

“The strikes were in retaliation to Hezbollah aircraft attacks launched towards the Golan Heights over recent days,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, reports in Lebanon said that at least one civilian was killed and several others injured in the Israeli strikes.

Two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters that one of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km west of Baalbek, they added.

On Sunday afternoon, Hezbollah fired at least 30 rockets towards northern Israel. This occurred hours after 35 launches from Lebanon were identified on Sunday morning, a number of which were intercepted.