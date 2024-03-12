Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Monday slammed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who called Israel’s war against Hamas a "catastrophic onslaught” against Gaza.

“Just this morning, as the Commission on the Status of Women convened, the Secretary-General proved once again, and I’m sorry that I have to say [this], he proved that he cares more about ensuring the survival of terrorists than [about] our hostages,” said Erdan.

“The Secretary-General prefers to abandon our female hostages in the hands of genocidal rapists. So sad,” he added.

Erdan’s response came after Guterres had said, “We recently entered the sixth month since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel and the catastrophic Israeli onslaught on Gaza began.”

“The eyes of the world are watching. The eyes of history are watching. We cannot look away. We must act to avoid more preventable deaths,” stated Guterres.

The UN chief’s comments are just the latest controversial statement he has made regarding Israel. Just last week, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

The crimes committed by Hamas were confirmed in a report released by UN Special Rapporteur Pramila Patten. On the other hand, UN experts have accused IDF soldiers of raping Palestinian Arab women and girls in detention but have not provided evidence to back those claims.

Near the start of the war in Gaza, Guterres said that Hamas’ attack on Israel “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.