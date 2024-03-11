IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing and the third-highest-ranking Hamas official in Gaza, was targeted in an airstrike in central Gaza yesterday (Sunday), but did not confirm that Issa was eliminated.

"On the night between Saturday and Sunday, fighter jets attacked an underground compound of senior Hamas officials. We are still examining the results of the attack and no verification has yet been received regarding them," Hagari said at a press conference this evening (Monday).

“When we know for certain, we will update the public," he said.

תיעוד של תקיפת מתחם תת-קרקעי של בכירי חמאס במרכז רצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

On the negotiations for a possible hostage release deal, Hagari said that "Hamas has chosen to thwart any attempt to reach a deal and is trying to set the area on fire through false propaganda and incitement."