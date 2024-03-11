The IDF announced that during a joint IDF and ISA counterterrorism activity based on ISA intelligence, Muhammad Jabar, a resident of Jenin, was eliminated in the town of Zeita while on his way to Israel in order to carry out a suicide attack in the immediate future. Jabar was armed with a weapon and a ready-to-use explosive device.

Overnight, IDF, ISA, and Border Police officers arrested 20 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria. The forces completed a counter-terrorism operation in the areas of Nur Shams and Tulkarm in the Menashe Brigade.

As part of the operation, engineering forces uncovered charges that had been planted under the ground with the aim of harming Israeli forces. Another counter-terrorism operation in the same area took place two days ago, in which additional charges were destroyed.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,500 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria and Jordan Valley areas, over 1,500 of whom are associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.