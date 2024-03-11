An Orthodox Jewish woman was assaulted in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

Footage from the scene shows the Vhabad-affiliated woman standing at a street corner when an African American man walks up to her and punches her in the head without provocation.

The woman attempted to flee from her attacker. She was later hospitalized for bruises suffered in the assault.

Yaacov Behrman, a Chabad businessman, Tweeted in response to the incident, "I'm deeply troubled to hear about this incident. On Friday morning, around 11:30 AM, at Lefferts Ave and Troy Ave, surveillance footage captured a disturbing act of violence. The footage shows a man casually walking past a Jewish woman standing on the corner, then suddenly punching her in the head. As a result of the attack, the victim sustained bruises and sought medical attention. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community."