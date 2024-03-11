Former President Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it best when she told NBC News that the eventual GOP nominee “ did more for Israel than any American President in history.” So when the New York Times tried to criticize Mr. Trump for his apparent “hands off approach” in a front page story entitled “Trump Offers No Clear View On Gaza War” on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 they could not be further from the truth.

Having presented an award to President Trump for the Abraham Accords on February 26th, the New York Times article struck me as odd. Mr. Trump is one of the most persecuted individuals in the world today. Despite the heavy toll it has taken on his life he has managed to do what few thought was possible. He is as much in Israel’s and the Jewish People’s corner today as he was when he was President. He made sure to discuss the horrific videos of the atrocities committed by Hamas. He felt tremendous pain for the hostages and the torture they are going through every day.

In an interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox, he said, “You’ve gotta finish the problem”. “You had a horrible invasion. It took place. It would have never happened if I was President, by the way.”

I mentioned to President Trump that Hamas is an “existential threat” to Israel and he fully agreed. We spoke also about Iran and the destabilization of the region as well as their sights being set on the destruction of America who they consider the “Great Satan”. President Trump was fully engaged and supportive of all efforts to thwart Iran. As his national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt put it, “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down and the bloodshed will end.”

Unlike the current administration which said that the so-called “settlements” in Judea and Samaria are “inconsistent with international law”, Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the exact opposite on November 18, 2019. Indeed, he said in point of fact they are “not inconsistent with international law.” Secretary Blinken chose a very inopportune time to make his declaration. Israel is suffering tremendously and does not need to have a reversal of American policy brought up as they are in utter agony and pain. Similarly, Israel does not need to be forced to accept a two-state “solution” as it fights for its very existence. The current administration seems hellbent to push this notion despite Israel’s objections and worry that it will only lead to more October 7th’s. Trying to use this agonizing and distressing time to foist old and unworkable ideas on Israel is not only inappropriate but foolhardy. This is a treacherous path in an election year. It will only help President Trump who always has had Israel’s back.