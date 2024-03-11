Prime Minister Netanyahu recently interviewed Brigadier General Barak Hiram, commander of the 99th Division, for the role of military secretary. Members of Netanyahu's staff confirmed the details to Channel 12 News but estimated that the appointment would not actually be carried out.

Hiram was expected to become the commander of the Gaza Division, but the appointment was canceled due to an incident in which he ordered tank shells fired at a house in Be'eri in which terrorists had barricaded themselves with hostages.

Security officials insist that he is a valued officer and his future promotions will not be hampered.

Simultaneously, it was made known that Netanyahu was interviewing General David Zini, commander of training, exercises, and the General Staff, for the same role.

It was also made known that the Chief of Staff had ordered a commander's note against Hiram, due to another incident approximately two months ago, in which he authorized the demolition of the Al-Isra university in southern Gaza without the requisite authorization from the commander of the Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman.

Hiram claimed that he had given the order due to his soldiers feeling endangered, and noted that there was intelligence at the time indicating a network of underground tunnels below the university that was liable to endanger the soldiers. He added that although tunnel entrances were not found, the intelligence provided indicated their existence, and raised the concern that his forces would be attacked by soldiers coming out of the tunnels.

The IDF stated: “The demolition was investigated minutely by the commander of the Southern Command and presented to the Chief of Staff. The investigation showed that Hamas used the building and its environs for military activity against our forces, but the process was done without the proper authorizations. As part of the conclusions of the investigation, the commander of the Southern Command commented to the Commander of the Division.”