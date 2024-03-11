*Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

It happened on Shabbat morning. It was one of many emotional outpourings I have witnessed over the past few months, yet it uniquely grabbed my attention.

The eyes of Shlomi Cohen were red and full of tears. I know him as a young and energetic photographer. Since the start of the war, he has accompanied *Shai Graucher* and The Israel Forever Foundation in fulfilling their mission through acts of lovingkindness — by attending funerals, comforting mourners, and visiting amputees and other wounded soldiers in rehabilitation centers.

Shlomi always finds the right angle at which to position his lens so as to capture the moment in the most meaningful way.

On Shabbat morning we were at the brit of the son of Yedidya Eliyahu, who fell in Gaza four months ago. Shlomi was present at this spiritual event, but because of the holiness of Shabbat, he was not holding a camera.

For once, he had an experience that would not be documented with a photograph. Yet, as he told me, it was also the first event he attended where he cried.

May we be sensitive to the loss around us but, from now on, may we experience, with God’s help, joyful occasions exclusively, and hear only good news