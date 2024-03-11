Jonathan Pollard has for the first time mentioned that he may enter political life.

“After October 7th I understood that something has to change in this state, and that I want to be part of that change. I am seriously considering entering politics. I consider politics a mission. I have no personal interest - all I want is the land of Israel and the people of Israel, that's all,” he told Radio 103FM.

He offered a novel idea of how the government could find a balance between recovering the hostages and defeating Hamas: “While in American prison, I underwent interrogation that left me disabled, physically unable to function. Why? Because they wanted information from me. I think of the hostages in Gaza and understand that Hamas does not want secret information from them, but only to poison us, to use our love for them as a weapon against us."

“The government's greatest challenge is therefore finding the balance between recovering the hostages and protecting the security of eight million citizens living in Israel. This is an extremely hard decision. I think that the government needs to give the families of the hostages a chance to be part of the internal systems of the operation, so that they can understand what is actually happening.”

He shared his disappointment as to how the Israeli politicians acted while he was in American prison. “They lied to me, betrayed me, and treated me as if I needed to die in prison. I think that they wanted me to die there. Even today, some of them criticize me.”