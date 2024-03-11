Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video address this afternoon (Monday) that the fourth-highest-ranking official in the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza has been killed.

"We are on the path to absolute victory," Netanyahu said. "On the way to this victory, we have already eliminated Hamas' number four. Numbers three, two, and one are next. They are all dead men, and we will reach them all."

נתניהו: כל ראשי חמאס בני מוות, אנחנו נגיע לכולם צילום: לע"מ

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas is investigating whether the IDF eliminated Mohammed Deif's deputy, who coordinated between Hamas' military and political arms.

Issa would be the highest-ranking Hamas official to be killed thus far in Gaza.

Issa is known as one of the most dangerous and cruel terrorists, and was responsible for the planning of many terror attacks in Israeli territory - but throughout the years kept a low profile and rarely appeared in public.