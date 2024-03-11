Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to US President Joe Biden's statements that a military operation in Rafah is a "red line."

"The President and I have agreed that we have to destroy Hamas," Netanyahu told Fox News. "We can't leave a quarter of the Hamas terror army in place. They're there, in Rafah. This would be equivalent to saying that after the Allies fought back, gone through Normandy, went through Germany and you'd say, 'Well we'll leave a quarter of the Nazi army in place and we won't go into Berlin, the last stronghold.'"

He added that if Biden means to say that Israel should enable the safe departure of the civilian population from Rafah before going in, then, "We agree with that, we don't need any prompting."

Biden also "says that he agrees that we have to destroy Hamas as a fighting organization, that's what we intend to do," Netanyahu explained. "It's either Israel or Hamas. There's no middle way. We have to have that victory. We can't have three-quarters of a victory, we can't have two-thirds of a victory, because Hamas will reconstitute itself with these four battalions in Rafah, reconquer the Gaza Strip, and do the October 7 massacre over and over again."

Netanyahu also stressed that his position is not personal, but supported by the vast majority of Israeli citizens. "They're really united, like never before," he noted.

"We have our agreements on the basic goals but we also have disagreements on how to achieve them," he noted. "Ultimately, it's Israel that has to decide. Our neck is on the line. Our people were murdered. Our women were raped and beheaded."

"I'm telling you that we're not getting off the gas. I'm telling you that we have to take care of Israel's security and our future. And that requires eliminating the terrorist army. That's a prerequisite for victory. That victory is important not only for us, it's important for the civilized world as we're fighting these barbarians.

"To the extent that the world thinks that American and Israel are united, that helps the war effort and it helps our effort to achieve victory and obviously the release of the hostages. To the extent that Hamas believes there's daylight between us, that doesn't help. I appreciate the support that President Biden and the administration have given us since the beginning of the war and I can only hope that it will continue to victory. Because victory is at hand, victory is close."