Almost 50 years after the establishment of the Or Etzion Yeshiva, the yeshiva is embarking on a campaign to construct a village for its married students - known as avrechim, thereby realizing a dream of Rabbi Drukman: “Avrechim currently do not have suitable living quarters, which the rabbi is very sorry about. We are now in the building process, yet we lack the budget, unfortunately.”

Return the love to Rabbi Druckman - Contribute now to build the Avrechim Village

During its 47 years of existence, the Or Etzion Yeshiva has produced millions of hours of Torah study and thousands of students and graduates, however throughout all these years, residences for the married students have not been built on the premises due to various reasons.

At present, a year following the passing of Rabbi Drukman and a month after his wife's passing, the yeshiva, which was the center of Rabbi Drukman’s life, would like to realize his dream. “There are dozens of avrechim studying at the yeshiva, some of whom have returned to live in the caravan homes that were brought here after the evacuation of Gush Katif. They are shabby and some of them are no longer habitable. Other avrechim have had to rent very expensive apartments in the area."

"The late Rabbi Drukman’s dream was to build a village for the married students, which includes housing so that they could study Torah for all the people of Israel and afterward go home to a respectable house they deserve to live in,” the yeshiva spokesman says.

“Yet, although we have building permits and assistance from the regional council, we are short of the budget for Kiryat Haavrech – the Avrechim Village. We are trying to locate funding sources for this project, which is what the rabbi dreamed of. He mentioned many times in front of hundreds of students, that an avrechim village with housing solutions for Torah students would be fitting for the yeshiva. We have land, we have a building permit, we have assistance from the regional council to carry out the construction quickly, but at the moment we do not have sufficient funding sources for the project.”

Now, after much preparation and an alumni conference with hundreds of participants, we are launching a campaign to realize the rabbi’s dream under the banner of “Bringing Love back to the Yeshiva.”

The aim of the campaign is to strongly embrace the teachings of the late Rabbi Drukman, provide a real answer to the rabbi’s last dream, and establish respectable places of residence for the yeshiva avrechim.

The initiative to build the Avrechim Village on the premises was already planned several years ago and accordingly, three buildings will be constructed accommodating 39 apartments, comprising a total of 3,000 m2. It will be situated a few meters from Or Etzion Yeshiva, which is located in the Shafir Regional Council.

Return the love to Rabbi Druckman - Contribute now to build the Avrechim Village

הדמיית קרית האברכים בישיבת אור עציון צילום: יח"צ

Rabbi Shimon Lapid, the rabbi’s son-in-law and head of the Or Etzion Yeshiva, said:

“It was important for Rabbi Drukman, of blessed memory, that a solution for the avrechim be found. This is the materialization of the rabbi’s desire. A real solution for housing the avrechim was very important to him so that they could study Torah properly and not spend time and energy obtaining housing.”

Return the love to Rabbi Druckman - Contribute now to build the Avrechim Village