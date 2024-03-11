The National Security Committee met Monday to discuss a bill which would prevent foreign broadcasting agencies from causing harm to Israel.

According to the bill, if the Prime Minister becomes convinced that a foreign media agency's broadcasts in Israel cause real harm to the State's security, the Communications Minister, with the agreement of the Prime Minister and the Ministerial Committe, will be able to initiate legal proceedings against that agency.

The bill also clarifies that the Prime Minister and Defense Minister will be able to order content providers to cease that channel's broadcasts, close the channel's offices in Israeli territory, confiscate equipment which is used to supply the content, and remove or limit access to the channel's website.

Prior to the discussion, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) submitted a reservation about the bill, maintaining that use of such authority regarding Al Jazeera should fall under the sole authority of the Communications Minister.

In 2017, after Al Jazeera played a central role in the violence on the Temple Mount, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Al Jazeera does not cease inciting violence around the Temple Mount," and "I have turned to legal enforcement multiple times, demanding that they close the Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem. If this does not happen because of legal doctrine, I will act to legislate the necessary laws to remove Al Jazeera from Israel."

"Following the statements by the Prime Minister, and noting the activities of the channel after October 7, activities which include: aiding the enemy, spreading propaganda in the service of Hamas, passing sensitive information regarding our forces, and more, there are no questions left to clarify or examine on the matter of harm to the State's security from this broadcasting body, and therefore it is proposed that the Communications Minister alone will have the authority to enact on this channel the necessary steps which were mentioned in the law, without the need for approval from the Prime Minister and Ministerial Committee," he concluded.