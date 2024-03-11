תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 7 בשכונת 'חמד' צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces have surrounded the Hamad neighborhood in Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists and locating underground tunnel shafts.

One of these shafts was found to lead to an underground battle route, in which both food and weapons were stored.

The soldiers carried out a raid on the Hamas terror group's infrastructure, and located sniper weapons, barrels of explosives, grenades, tactical helmets, and intelligence information.

The soldiers located a fighting pier within a bomb shelter, and containing means of manufacturing weapons, and a cement factory used for manufacturing tunnel parts. The underground tunnel route, the factory, and the entire compound, were destroyed in an aerial strike.

During their operations in the Hamad neighborhood, the soldiers and Shin Bet worked to evacuate the civilian population and arrest terrorists who attempted to flee under cover of the civilian population. Dozens of terrorists and hundreds of terror suspects have been arrestd and taken for interrogation.