National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is refusing to approve a request by the Turkish Embassy to receive information and details of two criminals with Turkish citizenship who are serving time in Israeli prisons, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir received a request from the Israel Prisons Service asking for his opinion regarding the Turkish Embassy's request for information on the prisoners and gave his opinion to the professionals.

He refused to approve the transfer of information to the Turkish Embassy or for them to visit the prisoners. According to him, the reason for the decision is Turkish support for Hamas. He added that if Turkey wants information about the prisoners, it must pressure Hamas to allow Israel to visit the hostages in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir's office remarked: "Minister Ben-Gvir's approach is very clear - whoever wants something has to give as well. When there are requests from various embassies from around the world for information and meetings with prisoners we have to follow this rule, according to which we demand to meet with our people as well.

In contrast to the prisoners in Israeli jails, our hostages did not commit crimes, they didn't murder, they didn't rape, and they didn't steal. Their only sin was that they were Jews and they were alive. If the Embassy of Turkey, a country that supports Hamas, wants to meet with prisoners or receive information about them, they should have respect and pressure Hamas to allow us to meet with the hostages in the Gaza Strip."