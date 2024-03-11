Hamas terror group investigating whether IDF eliminated Mohammed Deif's deputy, who coordinated between Hamas' military, political arms.

According to Channel 12 News, Issa may have been eliminated in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat in central Gaza.

If Issa was indeed eliminated, he would be the highest-ranking Hamas official to be killed thus far in Gaza.

The report noted that Issa is known as one of the most dangerous and cruel terrorists, and was responsible for the planning of many terror attacks in Israeli territory - but throughout the years kept a low profile and rarely appeared in public.

In January, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee revealed photographs of the terrorist's vacation home in Bureij in central Gaza. The photos revealed grassy lawns, expensive furniture, and a swimming pool, while many tanks roamed the area.