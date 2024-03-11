תיעוד: תקיפות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since Sunday, IDF troops have killed approximately 15 terrorists in the central Gaza Strip in close-quarters encounters, with sniper fire and in aerial strikes.

IDF troops identified a terrorist cell carrying suspected weapons out of a Hamas military compound in the area. After the terrorists were identified continuing to operate in the area, an IDF aircraft targeted them in a responsive strike. Another terrorist cell observing IDF troops in the area was eliminated.

In the area of Hamad in southern Gaza, IDF special forces conducted targeted raids on a number of residences used for terrorist activities, apprehended Hamas operatives, and located weapons, ammunition, and additional military equipment. During one of the operations, an anti-tank missile was launched at the troops. No injuries were reported.

A short while later, IDF troops identified a terrorist moving in the area from which the launch was carried out. After carefully monitoring the terrorist, he was killed in an encounter at close quarters.

In Al-Qarara in the city of Khan Yunis, IDF ground and aerial forces used sniper fire and tanks to strike terrorists in the area.

Separately, Israeli Naval troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip directed a helicopter that struck a vessel used by terror organizations in the area.