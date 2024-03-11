The 2024 Oscars began six minutes late on Sunday, after pro-Palestinian Arab protesters stopped traffic en route to the ceremony, blocking attendees in their cars on Hollywood’s Highland Avenue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The demonstrators brought traffic at the intersection of Sunset and Highland to a complete standstill for more than 30 minutes, according to those caught in the disruption, causing some people to leave their vehicles and begin walking toward the event. Police arrived to disperse the blockage.

The protests ultimately led to the delay of the broadcast, which was meant to start at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time and ultimately began at 4:06 p.m. Pacific.

As the event’s expected guests passed, the direct action protest, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, grew acrimonious, with some demonstrators yelling directly at people seemingly headed to the Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Activists wearing Keffiyehs and waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags shouted “shame” at people dressed in tuxedos and evening gowns. As they chanted “Ceasefire now!”, one protester flung red paint onto a man’s suit while he attempted to get to the ceremony. Executives told The Hollywood Reporter of scenes of protesters hurling things at their vehicles.

The protest consisted of groups including Writers Against the War on Gaza L.A., Film Workers For Palestine and SAG-AFTRA for Ceasefire, according to a press release.