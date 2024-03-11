National Unity Party chairman Minister Benny Gantz commented on Sunday evening on the security situation as the month of Ramadan begins.

At the start of his remarks, Gantz greeted the Muslim citizens and said, "At the start of the month of Ramadan, I would like to wish you first of all - Ramadan Mubarak. May it be a month of gathering with the family, a month of faith and prayers."

"These days, the State of Israel is in a difficult campaign that began with a murderous attack by Hamas terrorists against all Israeli citizens, including Muslims. Our war is not against Islam - but against those who have harmed the values of Islam," stated Gantz.

"Against those who committed crimes against humanity, and also sought to tear apart Israeli society and our common future."

He also said, "Today as well, the Hamas murderers want to see the month of Ramadan turn from a month of prayers into a month of blood. But this is not our path. I know that they do not represent the absolute majority of the Arab citizens of Israel."

"October 7 proved to us, perhaps more than before, that Arab society is an integral part of the State of Israel. When we are in danger, we are all in the same danger and face it together."

"The State of Israel will also this year allow freedom of worship on the Temple Mount and in the holy places. Do not listen to the extremists who try to incite and harm us. Yes, we will take a hard line against those who try to cause provocations. We will thwart any terrorist attack. We will not allow Hamas to desecrate the houses of worship. Because this is our duty as a state, to protect all our citizens. Together we will preserve the sanctity of this holiday, and with God's help, we will all know better days," concluded Gantz.

