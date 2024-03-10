Over 3,000 people gathered in Central Park in New York City to mark 150 days since the October 7th massacre and called for the release of the hostages still being held by the Hamas terror organization.

Protestors held flags from more than 30 countries representing all the different nationalities of the hostages being held.

The commemoration was organized by the Hostages' Families Forum, along with a broad coalition of organizations spanning the political, religious, and social spectrums.

Keren Munder, who was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz with her 9-year-old son was among those who attended the event. "We met other hostages while I was there. Their physical and mental condition was very tough. A lot of time has passed since then. We don't know how much longer they can survive. We are grateful for your support here in the USA and urge you to continue," said Mundar.

Gilad Korngold, father of the hostage Tal Shoham added: "Every day our sons and daughters are tortured, beaten, and raped. We must do everything to bring them home."

Angela Buchdahl, leader of Central Synagogue quoted John Polin, father of hostage Hersh Goldberg Polin: "There is a high price to pay for getting the hostages home. There is a bigger price to pay for not getting them home."

Erik Dinowitz, chair of the Jewish caucus and a member of the New York City Council addressed the rally, saying: "Our support is unconditional. At all levels. We will not stop until they are back home. We will continue to fight. To the families, I say - we are with you."

Dana Cwaigrach, Co-founder of the Hostages Families Forum in NY, stated: "We need a deal now. We need everyone to keep pressure on all parties involved."