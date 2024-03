הכנסת ספר התורה בישיבת הכותל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Soldiers from the Hakotel and Yaffo Hesder Yeshivas, together with their peers from the Nachal Brigade, welcomed a new Torah scroll in the staging areas and battlefield in the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip.

After an extended period of protecting the various routes in the Gaza Strip, the soldiers received a Torah scroll to use during prayer services during the week and on Shabbat.