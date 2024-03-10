תיעוד העימות בשוק רמלה מצלמות אבטחה

A Jew was stabbed during a dispute between two Arabs in the Ramle market. The attacker was arrested but released to home arrest. The second attacker hasn’t been arrested. Adv. Bleicher, representing the victim, believes that this is a nationalistic attack.

In his letter Adv. Bleicher demands the arrest of both Arabs, explaining that the two attacked the Jew with a knife and pepper gas after they demanded that he move his car, which they claimed was blocking their path.

In his letter Adv. Bleicher described the serious attack, which “started when a car with my client’s trailer was parked to load and unload merchandise. It seems that the vehicle was partially blocking the passageway and the suspects violently demanded that my client move the vehicle. My client asked his father to move the vehicle and several minutes later, while my client was walking in the market, the suspects ran up to him, one sprayed him with pepper spray and the other stabbed him in the thigh, close to his stomach.”

He continued to say that, “my client distanced the attackers from him by pushing and punching them and stood aside while holding his injuries. People nearby distanced the attacker from my client and called an ambulance that urgently took my client to hospital, out of concern for damage to his main arteries and a risk to his life.

Bleicher emphasized in his letter that, “before the attack, my client did not know the attackers at all and there is no reason for their decision to attack my client, even in terms of regular criminal behavior, other than their desire to injure and murder Jews. This incident could easily have ended in my client’s death, as they are suspects who decided to harm Jews. As far as I, the undersigned, know, the suspects have been released to house arrest. I ask to promote the investigation as quickly as possible, to arrest the suspects immediately and interrogate them also for terrorist motives, and possibly involve the Israel Security Agency in the case.”

Bleicher reported that “Islamist terrorism is looking for any opportunity to harm Jews. It is ridiculous that Jews in their own country have to constantly be afraid that some Islamic terrorist is going to try to murder them, someone just waiting for a trigger, or the right moment to shed our blood. We must consider the wider context of cheapening Jewish blood and take severe action against these suspects.”