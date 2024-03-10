The IDF has cleared for publication that Sergeant First Class (res.) Michael Gal, 29, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Michael served in the fire support company of the Bislamach Brigade's 450th Battalion.

He will be laid to rest at 6:00 pm at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

His friend Yossi Levi wrote: "My beloved battalion, Bislamach Brigade's 450th Battalion, where I served until now in Khan Yunis, lost a loved reservist this morning. Now it was cleared for publication and I'm crushed."

The Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team fan association lamented: "Our brother, our fellow fan fell while serving his duty in Gaza. Michael Gal of blessed memory - we will forever remember and love. You're good-heartedness, huge smile, and heart of gold. Red forever. If one of us goes, something inside us dies."

On Saturday the IDF announced that Major (res.) Amishar Ben David, 43, from Eli, who served as the commander of the commando units' command center, fell in battle in Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted about him: "My dear cousin Amishar was killed in action in Gaza. We grew up together, with a special, strong bond. We called him Shanar. We spent breaks, weekends, trips, and celebrations together. What a man. What pain. There are no words for it."

"We had a barbecue together last summer. Who would have believed that would be our last picture together? He was a beloved member of the family," Smotrich concluded.