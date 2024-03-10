Over the past week, the Technology and Logistics Directorate led an operational exercise in which logistical supplies were provided to forces by air and on the ground. The exercise was conducted in cooperation with the Northern Command, the Israeli Air Force, and additional Ground Forces units.

During the exercise, the forces exercised the transportation of equipment, water, fuel, and ammunition in an emergency scenario to forces operating in the northern arena. The exercise included the loading and unloading of equipment from IAF aircraft and transporting it into the field by vehicle.

Since the beginning of the war, seven aerial logistical supply operations were conducted by the Aerial Supply Unit, during which approximately 110 tons of supplies were delivered to the forces operating in Gaza. Thousands of additional logistical operations were conducted on the ground in the form of logistical convoys.

The IDF says it is ready to conduct similar operations in the northern arena as well—extensively and under fire if necessary.