Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz will fly on Sunday to New York to participate in a discussion at the United Nations Security Council regarding the findings of the report on the severe sexual crimes perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th.

Minister Katz will be accompanied by dozens of family members of hostages in Hamas captivity who will participate in the discussion in the Security Council and will meet Pramila Patten, the United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, who wrote the report.

In addition, the delegation will be accompanied by the government's representative for the hostages and missing persons Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsh.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Minister Katz success on his mission, and emphasized that the US, British, and French request to convene the Security Council immediately is an unprecedented diplomatic achievement, achieved thanks to the Minister's diplomatic efforts.

Minister Katz thanked the Prime Minister for the support and assistance and consulted with him regarding the proper course of action to bring the UN to proscribe Hamas as a terror organization and impose personal sanctions on its leaders.

Netanyahu stated: "I congratulate all members of the delegation and wish them success in the national effort for the release of our hostages and the struggle for Israel's position and justice."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz added: "I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for the support and assistance. Indeed we achieved an important diplomatic achievement in immediately assembling the Security Council, but we are not stopping here. The report that describes what happened to our women on October 7th is the most severe thing to be presented to the UN regarding the State of Israel. Hamas's religious leadership ordered to murder, rape, and desecrate the bodies of our daughters. The families of the hostages will stand alongside us to remind the UN and the entire world: the people of Israel will not accept what happened, and won't stop until the UN prescribes Hamas as a terror organization."