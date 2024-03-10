A Haruv Unit soldier, who was wounded in Gaza after volunteering to join the war, has been detained for about a month in a military prison, after being arrested by the military police on suspicion of possessing weapons that he took from Gaza.

The soldier ended his regular service in October and, unlike most of his peers, volunteered to participate in the war. He joined his commander and participated in fierce battles in Gaza. In one of the battles, he was wounded by a gunshot to the head, and his life was miraculously saved. He was evacuated to the hospital and began a long and complex rehabilitation process.

About a week after the soldier was wounded, military police interrogators informed him that he was under arrest on suspicion of taking the weapon belonging to the terrorist who shot him, as well as another weapon, as a souvenir. The soldier was taken into custody, where he has been held for more than a month.

During the entire period he has been in custody, the soldier was not able to continue his rehabilitation treatment, as a result of the serious injury he sustained, and all his family's requests for proper treatment have been rejected.

The soldier's mother spoke about the difficult feelings and her son’s need for medical care and long rehabilitation: "My son served as a soldier in the Haruv Unit, was injured in his back and suffered pain, but continued to serve. Even when the doctor wanted to relieve him from fighting in the war, he insisted on continuing despite the pain. After completing his regular service, most of his friends were discharged and he volunteered to go down to Gaza and serve in the war. He was injured and was miraculously saved from death. I just can't believe that this is the army's attitude toward a soldier who almost sacrificed his life and is in great pain because of the serious injury. Instead of appreciating him for his sacrifice, he has been thrown into prison without any option of receiving treatment or rehabilitation. It's a disgrace."

The soldier’s lawyer, Adi Kedar, added: "The Military Advocate General’s position on the soldier is puzzling and is part of the IDF’s continued disregard for the plight of the combat soldiers who lost their lives. This soldier had already been released from service and participated in battles in the Gaza Strip, and there is no reason why his trial should be conducted while he is behind bars as if he is a major criminal. We hope that the court will order his release."