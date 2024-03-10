A counter-protestor was arrested for holding a sign that read 'Hamas is terrorists' during an anti-Israel rally in London yesterday (Saturday).

Videos posted to social media show at least five police officers forcing Iranian activist in exile Niyak Ghorbani to the ground and arresting him after he held up the sign.

Ghorbani subsequently wrote on X, "I was released without any charges, but Hamas supporters are freely roaming the city! It's shameful!"

He told the Daily Mail, “I think the police are totally wrong. It is a total double standard. It is one rule for the Palestinian protesters and another for me. It is hypocrisy.”

Police stated that Ghorbani was detained for his own safety and to prevent a "breach of the peace."

“After officers fully reviewed footage provided of the incident he was later de-arrested. Despite online commentary, he was not arrested for what was displayed on a placard,” the Metropolitan Police said.