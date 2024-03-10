The Tikva Forum, an organization of families of the hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, is demanding an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister and the Chief of Staff. According to them, the negotiations with the enemy must be stopped and the IDF must now enter Rafah to complete the destruction of Hamas and to rescue their loved ones.

"We demand that Netanyahu do a 180 and restore the military pressure on Hamas. In recent weeks we have seen that the policies of the prime minister and the government are causing the army to reduce the pressure on the enemy. This policy gives Hamas the ability to keep the hostages in its hands and toy with Israel in negotiations," the families said.

They added, "Precisely now, at the beginning of the month of Adar and during Ramadan, Israel must flip the script and subdue the enemy until it returns the hostages in its hands. We demand an immediate meeting with you and the Chief of Staff to understand where your policy is going and what military operations are planned."

The Tikva Forum stated that in light of Hamas' hardening of its positions in the hostage negotiations, they demand that the negotiations be stopped, as they are used to "toy with the feelings of the families of the hostages and belittles and humiliates the State of Israel." Another demand, as mentioned, is to order the IDF to immediately enter Rafah to bring an end to the war and the hostage crisis.