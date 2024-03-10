המסר לנתניהו בטהרן באדיבות והיד בהשטי

In a rare event in Iran, signs of support for Israel were placed by Iranian opposition activists on a pedestrian bridge at the entrance to Tehran. The message refers to the visit to Israel of Vahid Beheshti, the Iranian opposition activist who spoke at the Knesset about two months ago as a guest of the Middle East Forum Israel office.

The signs read: "Vahid Beheshti, send the message of the children of Cyrus the Great to Israel."

The activists express sympathy with the pain of the people of Israel and write: "We are mourning", and they also send a message of support directly to the Prime Minister: "Bibi, we are ready".

"In the message ‘we are ready’, the Iranian people are saying that they are ready for an Israeli attack that will crush the Ayatollah regime and then the Iranian people will join and help bring down the regime,” said Beheshti. “During my recent trip to Israel, as the first Iranian to speak in the Knesset, I stated that the only way to achieve peace in the region is to eliminate the regime of the Islamic Republic, for which we have an army of 80 million Iranians who are thirsty for freedom and democracy.”

“I also emphasized that the Revolutionary Guards centers, the nuclear sites and the houses of the heads of the regime inside Iran should be targeted. Referring to my statements in the Israeli parliament, the brave people of Iran expressed their demand for support in the fight against the terrorist regime of the Islamic Republic."