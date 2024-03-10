The Israel Democracy Institute reported in a new poll that approximately 70% of Israel's Jewish population believes that the current exemption from IDF service for haredim needs to change, due to the more significant burden imposed on those currently in service.

Only among the haredim was there a majority, by 68.5%, that believed that the current state of affairs did not need to change due to the war.

Following a spike in the feeling of belonging to the state of Israel and its problems after October 7th, the data of the Jewish population, and more so the Arab population, are returning to their levels from before the war. The number of Jews who feel themselves to be part of the state of Israel and its problems has dropped from 94% in November to 86% today. In Arab society, it has dropped from 70% to 45%.

Respondents were asked about the expansion of military operations in Rafah. Approximately 75% of Jewish respondents supported expanding the operation in order to pressure Hamas to agree to a more advantageous deal to release the hostages. Approximately 60% of Arab respondents favored refraining from this, so has not to endanger relations with Egypt or the emerging deal to release the hostages.

Approximately half of Israeli society believes that Israel's international position is not good, and a third believe that it's position is intermediate. Only 21% believe that it's position is good.

There is a significant gap between the Jewish political parties, with most of the left and center voters believing that Israel is not in a good international position as opposed to a third of the voters on the right.

Regarding the question of American commitment to Israel, the public is divided, with most tending to believe the Americans. 40% believe that Israel can completely rely on American assistance, and 34% believe that Israel can rely on it to an intermediate degree. Only 20% believe that Israel cannot rely on continued American support for Israel.