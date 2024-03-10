Israeli journalist Zvi Yehezkeli published footage from his documentary that will air tonight (Sunday) on Channel 13 News showing shocking testimony from the interrogation of terrorists from Hamas' Nuhkba Force in which they admitted to deliberately murdering children on October 7.

Excerpt from one of the interrogations:

Terrorist: "I heard crying from the safe room."

Investigator: "Okay, and what are you doing?"

Terrorist: "I'm shooting at the safe room."

Investigator: "But the child..."

Terrorist: "My job is to kill everyone."

Investigator: "How much do you shoot?"

Terrorist: "I shoot until there is silence."