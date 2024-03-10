תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שהרג את רס״ן (מיל') עמישר בן דוד צילום: דובר צה"ל

During joint aerial and ground activity, IDF troops directed an aircraft to eliminate the terrorist who killed Major (Res.) Amishar Ben David during combat in southern Gaza on Friday.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza, eliminating 13 terrorists over the past day through the direction of aircraft and fighter jets, sniper fire, and tank fire. During one of the strikes, a UAV identified a terrorist cell inside a building adjacent to the troops, under which an underground tunnel route was located. A short while after, an aircraft struck the building and the tunnel, eliminating a number of terrorists. During an additional strike, IDF troops identified five terrorists who were conducting suspicious activity adjacent to the troops. In response, the troops fired at the terrorists and eliminated them.

Yesterday evening (Saturday), a launch was carried out from Gaza toward an area in which IDF troops are operating. Shortly after, fighter jets and IDF artillery struck the sources of the launch.

In addition, IDF special forces are continuing to operate in the Hamad area in Khan Yunis, conducting close-quarters combat with terrorists, while receiving aerial cover from the IAF. Over the past day, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on operational centers in which AK-47s, grenades, and ammunition were located and seized. During one of the targeted raids, two terrorists from Hamas’ military wing surrendered themselves to the troops.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops eliminated 17 terrorists during a series of strikes in the area over the past day. During the operational activity, the troops directed an aircraft to strike a building in which three terrorists who were planting explosive devices were identified.

Furthermore, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate two armed terrorists. An additional terrorist was eliminated by tank fire while exiting a military structure.

IAF fighter jets also struck terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Jabalya and Beit Hanoun overnight