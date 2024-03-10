עימותים בהפגנה בתל אביב דוברות המשטרה

Thousands of leftist protesters took part on Saturday night in demonstrations against the government across the country, calling for the elections to be moved up.

In Tel Aviv, protesters gathered outside the Kirya and tried to block the intersection of Kaplan and Menachem Begin streets. Clashes broke out at the scene and several people were arrested.

After the demonstration, the police called on the demonstrators to disperse, but some of them were able to reach the Ayalon Highway and block the road.

In Haifa, a march was held from the auditorium in the city to the Horev Center, where the main rally took place.

In Caesarea, about a thousand people demonstrated near the house of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for his removal.