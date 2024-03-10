US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday night that US Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) has departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The vessel will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, according to the statement.

Besson, which is a logistics support vessel, departed "less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea," CENTCOM said, adding the vessel is "carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies."

Biden, in his State of the Union address on Thursday night, announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

“No US boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into the Gaza every day,” he added.

On Friday, Biden said that Israel will provide security for the port he plans to build off the coast of Gaza that would provide aid to the Strip.

Speaking to reporters before taking off for Philadelphia, Biden was asked who would provide security and replied, “The Israelis”.