Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday once again lashed out at Israel and at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish President also reiterated his support for Hamas, saying that no one could "make" Turkey "qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization.”

"Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them,” stated Erdogan.

"We will continue to do what is necessary to hold Israeli officials accountable for the massacres committed in Gaza in accordance with international law.”

Netanyahu responded to Erdogan and said, "Israel that adheres to international law rejects the absurd preachings about morality from Erdogan who supports the mass murderers and rapists of Hamas, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres Kurds in his own country and vies for the world record in eliminating and jailing regime opponents and journalists.”

Israel and Turkey formally announced in August of 2022 that they would normalize relations by returning the ambassadors and consuls, after years of tensions.

However, since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza, Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

Last week, Erdogan accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in response, “Erdogan, who is carrying out a regular massacre of Kurds in Turkey and the region, accuses Israel of committing deliberate genocide in Gaza. Mr. Erdogan, we are not like you. We are fighting against your partners from Hamas whom you hosted in Turkey and enabled them to carry out the massacres and murders. You should be silent and be ashamed!”