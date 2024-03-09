A Border Police officer who was filmed beating a Jew during the protest at the Jit checkpoint in Samaria has been suspended from all operational activity.

During the protest, residents confronted the Border Police in protest over the decision to reopen the checkpoint, through which several terrorists have in the past escaped to Shechem (Nablus) after carrying out attacks in northern Samaria.

A video published on social media shows one officer punching a protester. The officer was suspended from all operational activity this evening, pending an investigation of the incident and drawing appropriate conclusions in his regard.

Earlier, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the officer, saying “Unnecessary violence is wasteful and a serious offense.”