IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night responded to the US announcement regarding the construction of a floating pier to provide Gaza with additional humanitarian aid.

"In coordination with our partners in the United States and CENTCOM, we are coordinating a temporary floating pier to get more humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said. "We will continue our humanitarian efforts while we continue to dismantle Hamas military capabilities and do everything we can to bring our hostages home."

Hagari added, "Hamas has been stealing humanitarian aid and stockpiling equipment and food for Ramadan for Hamas terrorist leaders instead of the Gazan civilians in need."

"The Chief of Staff and the Shin Bet chief approved plans for the continuation of the fighting in the south. We are preparing for all operational scenarios, and we are increasing security coordination on all fronts," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said, "The Chief of the General Staff and the Head of the Israel Security Agency (ISA) held a meeting today to approve plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command, together with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, the Deputy Head of the ISA, and other commanders."