The Jordan Valley Regional Council on Saturday announced that the IDF and local security chapters caught six infiltrators who had crossed the border from Jordan.

The security forces were called Friday night after a breach was discovered in the border fence near the Yarmouk River.

The forces conducted searches of the area, and located six individuals who had crossed into Israel seeking employment.

Israel's eastern border with Jordan is 309 KM (192 miles) long, and it is Israel's longest border with any of her neighbors.

In the past two years, there has been a dramatic spike in arms smuggling from Jordan into Judea and Samaria, and the IDF estimates that Iran is behind the parcels. Over 1,000 weapons of different varieties were caught along the border.