Hamas has published a statement claiming that seven hostages were killed by IDF fire.

The alleged victims were Yoram Metzger, Haim Peri, Amiram Cooper, Yitzchak Algerant, Alexander Danzig, Ronen Tumi Angel, and Eliyahu Margolit.

Communications officers accompanying the families told them on Saturday day that there was no news on the matter, and there is no evidence to support or disprove Hamas’ claims.

The officers believe the announcement to be another act of psychological warfare by Hamas.

In December, Hamas published a video showing three of the hostages. The message stated that it would report the next day about their status. The three were shown in a previous video, on December 18th. Five days later, Hamas claimed to have lost contact with them and the cell that was holding them.

The three hostages were residents of Nir Oz. Yoram Metzger, 80, worked in a factory and mechanic shop in the town, and was a father to three sons and grandfather to seven grandchildren. His wife Tami, 78, was also abducted, but was released in the previous prisoner exchange agreement.

Haim Peri, 79, is an entrepreneur and peace activist who had contributed to developing culture and art in the western Negev. He is the father of five and a grandfather of thirteen. His wife, Osnat, was the director of the town. She recounted that he sacrificed his own escape to let her get away.

Amiram Cooper, 85, was one of the founders of the town, and was an economist and singer. He was a father of three and grandfather of nine. His wife Nurit, 79, was abducted as well, and freed at the end of October.