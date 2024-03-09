The town of Eli has announced that Amisar Ben-David, a resident of the Yovel neighborhood of the town, was killed in action in Gaza over Shabbat (Sabbath).

Amisar is survived by a wife and children.

Ariel Elmaliach, the mayor of Eli, stated: "Amisar and I learned together in the premilitary academy 'Bnei David' in Eli, and the news of his death was like a knife in the heart. Amisar had a heart full of kindness and helping others, and served for years as the head of the town's MDA team."

"His death is a painful loss for our town. We share the pain of Shlomit and their children, as well as all the Ben-David family. May his memory be blessed.''

Amisar is the eighteenth student of the Bnei David academy to be killed in action since the war broke out.