The Commanding Officer of the IDF's Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, met Friday with the security coordinators of the regional councils of Mateh Asher and Ma'ale Yosef, following a series of meetings focused on strengthening the connection between the Northern Command, the security councils and the residents in the area.

During the meeting, an open conversation was held with the security coordinators, in which MG Gordin presented the main points of the situational assessment and the Northern Command's activities in the recent period. He also presented the processes of accelerating preparedness for the continuation of operations and even deepening combat in the northern sector.

MG Ori Gordin added, "I greatly appreciate your actions, and in this partnership - we are together, the plough and the weapon, since the foundation of the state, and will also continue forward in this integration and connection."

"There are quite a few achievements within the campaign including pushing them back, a lot of damage to their infrastructure, their capabilities, and their areas. We are constantly strengthening our readiness to launch an offensive on Lebanon.

"My commitment is to change the security situation in order to bring the residents back home."