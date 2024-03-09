Earlier on Saturday, a launch was identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Yiftach in northern Israel and fell in an open area.

IDF soldiers struck the source of the launch.

On Friday night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh.

Also on Friday, a Hezbollah military compound was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Throughout Saturday, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel. In retaliation, IDF soldiers targeted the sources of the launches.

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab in which its terrorists operated, Hezbollah command centers in the areas of Majdal Zoun and Kafra, and terror infrastructure in the area of Mhaibib in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, reports said that Israel had given Lebanon a deadline of March 15 to reach a diplomatic agreement, or Israel would expand its activities in Lebanon to a widescale war.