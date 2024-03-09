The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement in the name of the Mossad, stating that the Hamas terror group seems uninterested in a hostage swap deal.

"Mossad chief David Barnea met Friday with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, as part of the unending efforts to advance another agreement to bring back the hostages," the statement read.

"At this stage, Hamas is redoubling its position as one who is not interested in a deal and is aiming to ignite the region during Ramadan, at the expense of the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"It should be emphasized that at all times, the negotiations and cooperation with the brokers are ongoing, in an attempt to reduce the gaps and advance agreements."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Hamas is unwilling to compromise on the release of archterrorist Marwan Barghouti.

According to Maariv, which quoted the Jordanian news outlet Al Ra'i al-Youm, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, also sent a document to Egypt's intelligence chief, saying that Hamas demands a cessation of the war in Gaza for one week before the hostages are released, as well as Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza and international guarantees that the Israeli forces will not return to the area.

Hamas is also demanding freedom of movement throughout Gaza and that those evacuated from northern Gaza be allowed to return home. The terror group will also not provide the information on which hostages will be released or their conditions, and the Israeli hostages will be released in stages.