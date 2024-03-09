Since Friday, IDF troops killed over 20 terrorists in the area of Khan Yunis in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes.

During IDF operations in the area of Hamad, the troops conducted targeted raids on several terror infrastructures in the area, during which they apprehended terrorists. Additionally, the troops located explosive devices along with additional weapons in the area.

During an additional activity in the area, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell adjacent to troops in the area. An IDF aircraft targeted and killed the terrorists.

In central Gaza, IDF troops killed over ten terrorists over the past day. During one of the activities, IDF troops identified terrorist cells operating in their area. An IDF aircraft targeted and killed the terrorists.

During an activity in the area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists operating adjacent to troops in the area. An IDF fighter jet targeted and killed the terrorists.

On Friday in central Gaza, IDF forces identified military positions and launch sites used to attack Sderot, the forces guided fighter jet strikes that targeted and destroyed the threats.