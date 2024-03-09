Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that local elections scheduled for March 31 would be his last vote, Reuters reported, citing Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

"This is a final for me, under the mandate given by the law this is my last election," Erdogan said.

"The result that will come out will be the transferring of a legacy to my siblings who will come after me," he added.

Erdogan has won more than a dozen elections since 2002 and was reelected for a five-year term in May of 2023.

He previously hinted in December of 2022 that his next term would be his last and that it was time to hand the baton over to "young people".

