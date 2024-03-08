Dozens of protesters gathered at the Jit checkpoint in Samaria today after it had been reopened to Palestinian traffic.

MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) joined the protesters and declared “The policy of removing checkpoints before Ramadan is a moral disgrace and security malpractice. It cannot be that while they are trying to murder us, we give them leniencies.”

On October 7th, they didn’t attempt to offer us anything. We should be trying to be more forceful and harsh. They need to understand that terror has a price.”

He addressed Defense Minister Gallant directly: “The approach of riding the tiger and trying to feed it a bit has passed away as of October 7th. It cannot be that a checkpoint through which terrorists have passed on their way to murder Jews should be opened specifically on Ramadan.”

“I am here with residents of the region to protest this policy, and we expect that Ramadan this year will be the most painful ever for the Arab society. Yoav Gallant, close this checkpoint!”