The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, a unit within the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in collaboration with the Government Advertising Agency and the Israeli Consulate in New York, launched last night an artistic public diplomacy presentation in the heart of Manhattan, on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is today (Friday, 8 March 2024).

This is an innovative video-art display that is being screened at two main sites in the city: The Israeli Consulate opposite the UN building and on a building in the vibrant and popular Soho neighborhood.

The exhibit portrays the harsh conditions in which the women hostages are imprisoned in Gaza and calls for their immediate release from the Hamas terrorist organization.

The public diplomacy display, which was created in cooperation with social video-artist Shai Filar, uses the innovative platform of screening on buildings, the goal of which is to create a conversation among the New York public at a location crowds pass through on a daily basis, with young Americans and students being the principal target audience.

The launch event was held yesterday evening led by the Israeli Consulate General (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and the Hostages, Missing and Captives Authority in the PMO, and with representatives of the hostages' families in attendance.

The exhibit will be screened nightly until 11 March 2024; its main message is: "There is no Women's Day without them.'

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the National Public Diplomacy Directorate also produced another video that is being distributed on digital platforms to raise awareness for the women being held hostage by Hamas.